0
Menu
News

Akomokope residents living in fear over chief's sporadic gunshots

16643417 File photo

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Residents of Akomokope near Agortor are living in fear over the alleged sporadic firing of gunshots by a chief in the area over farmlands.

According to the residents, the land in question was given to them by the Dakakuse family in the Osu Doku area in the Greater Accra Region.

The residents are calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Security Minister to take steps to secure their lives and farmlands.

The residents told Class91.3FM’s reporter that several reports have been made to the Asutuare District police command for the said chief to be arrested but to no avail.

The Dakakuse family from Osu Doku is also calling on the IGP and the National Security Minister to investigate the activities of the chief.

The family wants the chief to be brought to book so as to save family lands at Agortor from indiscriminate sale.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off