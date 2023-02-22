Akompreko, how is it? Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at funeral

Bawumia in an embrace with Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong was one of several top New Patriotic Party (NPP) functionaries that attended a funeral at Kwahu over the weekend.

The seniormost government official present was Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia along with other NPP heavyweights like former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen.



Bawumia on his arrival was mobbed by a large section of the crowd gathered as he returned the cheers and greeted a number of dignitaries.



In one video of his arrival, Bawumia cheerfully approaches the Assin Central lawmaker before giving him an embrace, he is heard saying afterwards: “Akompreko, how are you?” in the Twi language.



Agyapong all this while beams with smiles as the two men walk into an area.



In earlier videos shared on social media, Agyapong stood at attention with his hands by his side after saluting Alan Kyerematen on his arrival at the funeral grounds.

“Senior!” Agyapong said as he saluted Alan.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, both me clad in black exchange greetings as Alan greets other mourners before asking Agyapong about his recent trip to the United States.



Both men are old students of Adisadel College and it is believed the senior reference by Agyapong is because Alan was ahead of him in school.



Meanwhile, the three men will be contesting in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the race to elect who leads the party into the 2024 general elections.



Agyapong has announced that he will be quitting Parliament after two decades whiles Alan, a little over a month ago resigned as trade minister to focus on his presidential ambition.

Bawumia’s spokesperson, Gideon Boako, only recently announced that his boss will contest when nominations open for the party’s primaries.







Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







SARA