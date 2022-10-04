Akonta mining company not involved in galamsey – Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi

The Ashanti regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, famously known as Chairman Wontumi, has debunked claims that he is involved in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

Chairman Wontumi’s denial on his Wontumi TV comes after his company, Akonta Mining Limited, was stopped from mining in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.



The stop order was contained in a statement issued by the minister for lands and natural resource, Samuel Jinapor on Friday, 30 September 2020.



It said even though Akonta Mining Limited has a mining lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, “the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve”.



Mr Jinapor, according to the statement, has, thus, ordered the Forestry Commission to, “forthwith, ensure that the company does not carry out any operation in the Forest and to take the necessary action against any person found culpable in this matter”.

Reacting to the ministry’s action, Chairman Wontumi said: “I am appealing to them to use the law".



"They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work".



In his response to claims that he is involved in illegal mining, he said: "I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey".



"I have a large-scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents, I have; I will make all available", he added.