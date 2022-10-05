Akonta mining scandal: Dig deeper - KNUST UTAG president to investigators

President of UTAG local chapter of KNUST, Otchere Addai-Mensah

The President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana’s (UTAG) local chapter in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah has implored the security agencies and various stakeholders in the country to dig deeper into the Akonta mining scandal to unravel the actual faces involved, Purefmonline.com reports.

Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah expressed that the country at large should not lose sight of the real substance, considerations and critical analyses of the happenings surrounding the Akonta Mining scandal. He evinced that a careful read of available documents reveals a rather troubling narrative than what we are being told.



In declaring his opposition to the activities of illegal miners, the UTAG-KNUST President stated that it appears the owner of Akonta Mining Company, Benard Antwi Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi past “sins” has clouded the judgement of many in delving into the real substance of the discussion.



“I’m vehemently opposed to galamsey given its environmental and health impact.



I’ll be the last to support or speak for anybody who engages in that activity and gets into trouble with the law or the people.



Under the present circumstances, however, it appears to me that the real substance, considerations and critical analyses of who is involved in the issue under discussion have been lost on many.

It again appears to me from my reading around and consideration of the issue, that the past “sins” of one have clouded the judgement of many.



I believe we should dig deeper than we have and read wider than we have. The devil is in the detail.” He posted on Facebook.



Background



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources through the Forestry Commission has halted the activities of Akonta Mining Limited’s operations in the Nimiri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.



A statement from the ministry said, while the mining company had a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company had no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.

The Minerals Commission of Ghana in a subsequent press release reiterated that Akonta Mining Limited has no mining lease, mineral right, and/or permit to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve or any other reserve.



According to the Commission, the mineral leases granted to Akonta Mining Limited fell outside the Tano Nimiri Reserve, and thus documents purporting to indicate otherwise should be treated with the contempt they deserve.



The owner of the company who doubles as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has however refuted claims of wrongdoing.



“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work.



I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey.

“I have a large-scale company which Akonta mining is under. All the required documents I have, I will make available.



I am not into galamsey.” He said on Wontumi TV.



