Akosombo Dam Spillage: Dr Zanetor calls for fumigation of affected communities

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for Korle Klottey constituency

Member of Parliament for Klortey Korley, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings has called for the fumigation of all areas affected by flood following the spillage of the Akosombo dam to prevent any epidemic outbreak in the coming days.

Dr. Zanetor who toured some of the affected communities in the South Tongu District on Saturday says residents in these communities are at risk of contracting communicable diseases if nothing is done quickly.



Commenting on the disaster, Dr. Zanetor said, “the level of devastation these communities have suffered is troubling.”



“The waste materials floating here shows you how much dirt has been washed into the community and our prayer is that we don’t have a huge public health disaster when the water recedes with issues relating to cholera, malaria, typhoid and other waterborne diseases and we hope that the various Assemblies with support from NADMO will fumigate the affected communities to disinfect the flood waters.”



Dr. Zanetor, noted also that, “the response from the VRA is not proportionate to the destruction the spillage has caused,” and urged the VRA to do better.



Dr. Zanetor’s late father, former President Jerry John Rawlings’ residence at Tefle has not been spared by the floods.

Dr. Zanetor on her visit, led the Medical Women’s Association of Ghana to donate several essential medical supplies to health facilities in the South Tongu district.



The team also donated mattresses and other relief items to victims in the various communities in the area.



So far, more than 30,000 people are said to have been affected by the floods nine Districts across the country.



The three Tongu districts have the highest number of victims.