Akosombo Dam Spillage: Swallow the pride and declare state of emergency – NDC to govt

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is NDC's National Chairman

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it would seek explanations from the government and the Volta River Authority (VRA) over what it calls poor handling of the Akosombo Dam overflow and the resulting flooding in sections of the Volta and neighbouring areas.

Speaking to victims after giving relief materials on behalf of John Mahama, national chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah claimed that once the flood waters recede and the victims have received adequate assistance, the party will launch a series of steps to demand answers.



“I am not a scientist, I am not an engineer but I have very serious questions to ask because the Dam was not constructed yesterday and flooding, when water is flowing into the Lake, even if it is from Burkina Faso, it doesn’t flow to Volta region within 24 hours and so if we are doing our work well as scientists, we should know that when there is heavy rainfall and water is entering the rivers that feed that Dam, we should know that within some one month or two months the effect could be calculated and preventive action should be taken.



“This is not the first time the dam has been opened for water to spill. We must ask how come in all the previous years that we have had cause to spill water, the effects have not been this devastating? There are questions that we should ask. Let us chase away the cat at the appropriate time, we will have to tame the mouse. We will have to find answers to serious questions,” he said.



He emphasised the importance of taking prompt measures to prevent such occurrences from happening in the country.

He also couldn’t understand why, despite suggestions, the government hadn’t declared a state of emergency.



Mr. Nketiah said if the government does not have enough resources to deal with the situation, it should “swallow its pride and call on the international community for emergency support.”



“We have as a nation, found reason to go and donate to other countries that have found themselves in crisis like this.”