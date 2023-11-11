Akosombo Dam Spillage is hurting children’s education - NAGRAT president

File photo

Eric Angel Carbonu, the president of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), is worried about the impact the Akosombo Dam Spillage is having on students.

The Akosombo Dam Spillage, which has displaced over 20,000 people in the Lower Volta Basin, has halted everything, including school activities, as all the communities have been flooded.



Angel Carbonu, while speaking to the media, highlighted the catastrophic effect the flooding has had on academic exercises as schools have been closed for more than a month in all the communities in the Lower Volta Basin.



He urged the government to put in measures for the students affected by the flood as soon as possible because they will be writing the same BECE as students who are still in school and have not been affected by the Akosombo Dam Spillage.



“The students who are in there have been gratefully affected by this disaster. They have not been able to go to school since this happened, and they are going to write the same exams as kids from Accra, Kumasi, and other places not affected by this.”

“The senior high schools in the areas have also been closed down, and what we need now is an intervention for them to catch up on the time they have lost. Now some of the schools and houses are not habitable, and this is something we need to tackle to get academic exercise back on,” he said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



He further advised teachers to change their minds about not returning to the communities in the Lower Volta Basin to do their work and help nature and future generations.



“Teachers should bear in mind that they will soon go back to teach the kids and should accept that situations have changed on the grounds of the disaster and must use every resource, no matter how little, to help these kids catch up.”