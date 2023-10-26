Akosombo Dam spillage: Economic challenge hampering government’s response effort - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Fred Dzakpata, Contributor

Former President John Mahama has accused the Volta River Authority (VRA) of failing to put in place a disaster preparation plan prior to the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

At least 31,000 individuals in nine districts have been displaced after excess water was spilled from the Akosombo and Kpong dams, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has said.



Crops have been destroyed, schools shut and the economy has come to a standstill in Mepe – the epicentre in the Volta Region – and parts of the Eastern and Greater Accra regions after the dams overflowed at Akosombo and Kpong



Speaking at a policy discussion on advancing a West African Development Strategy at the University of Calgary in Canada, Mahama said government has not adequately responded to disaster partly because of Ghana’s economic crisis.

“The climate crisis for example in my country has created a humanitarian disaster for people residing along the Volta River,.. more than expected rainfall in the catchment area of the Volta River has resulted in the Volta River Authority (VRA) opening the spill gates of the Akosombo dam.



“This has led to flooding and displacement of families, disrupting businesses, and shutting down health and educational facilities. The resulting floods have displaced tens of thousands of people living in precarious conditions without adequate relief in terms of shelter, food, water, and sanitation.”



“As we speak government has not been able to adequately respond to the disaster because of the challenges we face with the economy, the debt burden, and the lack of a disaster preparation plan before the decision to spill was made,” Mahama said.