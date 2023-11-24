Akosombo Dam spillage: Pru East MP accuses Ofori-Atta of leaving out Northern, North East Regions

Kwabena Donkor is accusing Ofori-Atta for excluding some regions from the budget

The Member of Parliament for Pru East, Kwabena Donkor has accused Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta of ignoring the Northern and North East Regions in listing areas affected by the recent flooding occasioned by the Akosombo Dam and Bagre Dam spillages and heavy rains.

Mr. Ofori-Atta in his budget presentation disclosed the government has allocated 220 million Cedis for victims in the affected areas.



Speaking during the budget debate, Dr. Donkor drew the government’s attention to the omission, arguing that victims in such regions must equally be attended to.



However, the former Power Minister described the allocation as inadequate since it does not attend to resettlement demands.

The ranking member for the Committee on Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprises argued that the government’s 1D1F policy has failed since growth in manufacturing, electricity, and construction declined in the first quarter of 2023 according to the 2024 budget.



Dr. Donkor’s request for government officials responsible for the sectors to go back to school, however, met disapproval from the 2nd deputy speaker who was presiding.