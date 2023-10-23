Akosombo Dam spillage: Visionary Norman Foundation urges Ministry of Health to put in place health measures to prevent outbreak of cholera

Th Visionary Norman Foundation

In a recent press release from the Visionary Norman Foundation, the public health crisis ensuing from the Akosombo Dam Spillage in the Volta Region is raising concerns.

This catastrophe, brought on by the dam spillage, has inflicted significant distress on the afflicted communities, with emerging health issues now demanding immediate attention.



Reports from the Foundation's ground team have disclosed that instances of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid have experienced an alarming surge in these regions affected by the devastating flooding.



The contamination of water sources resulting from the flooding presents a clear and present danger to the lives and well-being of the inhabitants in these localities.



In response to this dire situation, the Visionary Norman Foundation is issuing a heartfelt plea to the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and the government of Ghana to take prompt and decisive actions to manage this pressing public health crisis.



The Foundation's recommendations to alleviate the present crisis and forestall further health-related complications include:

Immediate provision of clean and safe drinking water: The urgent supply of clean and safe drinking water to the afflicted communities to mitigate health risks.



Deployment of medical teams: Dispatch medical teams to conduct health assessments, deliver essential medical care, and administer vaccines as necessary.



Public health education and awareness: The initiation of public health education and awareness campaigns emphasizing water purification, sanitation, and hygiene practices to prevent the resurgence of waterborne diseases.



The Visionary Norman Foundation comprehends the enormity of managing such a crisis but underscores the paramount significance of the safety and well-being of the impacted communities.



It is their conviction that swift intervention and collaboration with relevant stakeholders can effectively reduce the suffering of affected residents and curtail further harm.

Moreover, the Foundation pledges its full support, resources, and expertise to assist in any capacity necessary to swiftly and effectively address this situation.



This commitment resonates with their core mission to create a society where everyone has access to fundamental necessities, healthcare, and equitable opportunities for growth and development, which closely aligns with the broader national objective of safeguarding the health and well-being of all citizens.



The Visionary Norman Foundation and its founder, Abraham Norman Nortey, remain resolute in their dedication to addressing this acute public health crisis, offering their unreserved support to help alleviate the plight of the affected communities and protect the nation's health.



