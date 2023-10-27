Akosombo Dam spillage: We have technical deficiency – Lawrence Tetteh

Founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Founding President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh says the problem with the spillage of the Akosombo Dam is purely technical.

According to the televangelist and philanthropist, there is a serious technical deficiency which has been highlighted in the manner in which the dam was spilled.



“The problem with the spillage of the Akosombo Dam is technical. We have to look at it technically. otherwise we will be living in a fools paradise. Didn’t we know that after some time the Dam will be full. When the Akosombo Dam was built, my understanding is that there was supposed to be canals that would have kept some of the water like it’s done in Amsterdam, England.and other parts of the world but those canals were not done,” the London School of Economics Economist stated in an interview on Starr Chat on Starr FM with Bola Ray on Thursday.



Dr. Tetteh who is also a Lecturer added: As we speak today if care is not taken, one day, the whole of Tema will be swept away because remember that water is a heavy thing. So, we need to look at the spillage problem holistically. I have been very concerned about the way we are trying to politicise the situation because people’s lives are at stake.”

Many residents in communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta region were forced to flee due to floods brought on by the overflow from the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams.



They were left with no alternative but to temporarily relocate into improvised constructions.