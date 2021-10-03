Akoto Ampaw, Atuguba, others want anti-gay bill 'thrashed', claim it violates human rights

Ghana's parliament

• A move to 'thrash' the anti-LGBTQ bill is building some momentum

• A group made of 15 renowned individuals have sent a memorandum to parliament



• They claim, the bill when passed, violates human rights



A group of fifteen renowned individuals have sent a memorandum to parliament to thrash the anti-LGBTQ bill before the house as it violates most of the fundamental human rights of Ghanaians.



The renowned individuals which include legal practitioners and professors stated that aside from violating the key fundamental freedoms under the constitutions, the bill also violates the dignity and inviolability of every person guaranteed under Article 21 of the constitution.



“The Bill violates the right to inviolability of the person. It violates virtually all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, namely the right to freedom of speech and expression; the right to freedom of thought, conscience and belief; the freedom to practice any religion and to manifest such in practice (which includes the freedom not to practice any religion); the right to assemble, including the freedom to take part in processions and demonstrations; the freedom of association and the right to organize- in essence the fundamental human rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

The memo further noted that “In addition, the provisions of the Bill violates the dignity and inviolability of every person, guaranteed under Article 15; it violates the principle of equality before the law, and the right to freedom from discrimination on grounds of gender, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social-economic status, guaranteed under Article 11, as well as the right to privacy guaranteed under Article 18 of the Constitution. In short, the provisions of the Bill are so egregious in their violation of the fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution that it beggars belief that it could be introduced as a Bill in the House of Parliament.”



The team pushing for this include Akoto Ampaw, Prof Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh, Prof Kwame KariKari, Prof Kofi Gyimah-Boadi and Prof Audrey Gadzekpo.



The others are Dr. Rose Kutin-Mensah, Dr. Yao Graham, Prof Dzodzi Tsikata, Prof H. Kwasi Prempeh, Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, Dr. Kojo Asante, Akunu Dake, Tetteh Homerku-Adjei, Prof Raymond Atuguba and Kofi Ofei-Nkansah.



The memo, sighted by GhanaWeb, though has all fifteen names listed below it, has been signed by three of them.



A number of lawmakers in Ghana's Parliament are pushing for the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ acts.

A section of Ghanaian liberals on social media are however debating whether a bill proposal to criminalize LGBTQ+ acts is apt.



Though homosexual acts in Ghana are punishable by imprisonment and considered to be against the socio-cultural and religious norms and teachings, the latest move would be one that will definitely not be welcomed by some liberals.



Leading the pack in terms of social media activism for the anti-LGBTQ bill is Ningo-Prapram MP, Samuel Nartey George, who has not shied away from his stance to ensuring the bill is passed by Parliament.



The other MPs on the list are Bedzrah Emma Kwasi, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, John Ntim Fordjour, Alhassan Suhuyini, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson and Della Sowah.



But their opposers are calling on the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of parliament to throw out the bill.

“We urge the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, to heed these prescient and liberating words of Amua-Sekyi JSC from the past, in order not to create a society where the state through legislation imposes one view of “proper human sexual rights” (sic!) as the only acceptable one in our free Republic, and where dissenting views and expressions are criminalized and suppressed. What the Bill envisages is the very opposite of the words ‘freedom and justice’ that emblazon our coat of arms. The Bill ought, with respect, to be firmly rejected by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and by Parliament as a whole," the memorandum concludes.



Find the full memo below;



