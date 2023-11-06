Akoto Ampaw saved me from being jailed for alleged theft – Atta Akyea recounts

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea has emphasised the bond that existed between himself and the late legal luminary, Anthony Akoto Ampaw.

Eulogising the late Akoto Ampaw at his one-week celebration held over the weekend, Mr Atta Akyea revealed that but for Akoto Ampaw’s expertise, he would have landed in jail for being accused of stealing from his client.



“It is when you are in trouble that you know whether you are misbehaving or you are being rational. So, I got into trouble, my trouble was very terrible; if anybody were to say you’ve stolen his money and you are a lawyer, your career is on the line because no amount of money is equal to you functioning as a lawyer and having your certificate.



"My greatest trouble in my career is when my client said I have stolen his money. I didn’t break into his room. The idiocy of the case is that he doesn’t want to settle,” he narrated.



According to the MP, he hired the services of Akoto Ampaw.

“Guess who I consulted? The same law firm I was trained, I called upon Akoto Ampaw and said Shay, look at where they are taking me. He said you shouldn’t worry at all. We started the case.



"I want to cut it short, the way the case was travelling and the sense of Akoto Ampaw, and the powers of cross examining an adversary and the rest of it.



“The lawyer called and said let’s settle. You have a giant tearing you into pieces, you have to settle. So we settled the matter and it was so clear that I was entitled to my money,” he stated.



Mr Atta Akyea went on to describe his relationship with Akoto Ampaw as a brotherly one while emphasising the humility of the late lawyer.

Akoto Ampaw was the head of the legal team that defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s win in the 2020 presidential elections at the Supreme Court.



The lawyer was tipped to be named the Special Prosecutor following the president’s assent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill.



Known as ‘Shey Shey’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Election Petition of 2013.



He was a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw had an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity, especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.



He was a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973, and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.







