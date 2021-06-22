Akro SHS student beats up teacher, stabs security man with broken bottle

The student reportedly beat up a teacher and later stabbed a security officer

• The student was reportedly angered by a teacher’s order to keep quiet as he and others were disturbing

• He beat up the teacher and later stabbed a security officer when he was being apprehended



• His arrest by the police led to other students staging a violent protest



A student of Akro Senior High School is reported to have beaten a teacher of the school and also stabbed a security officer in the chest with a broken bottle.



According to a JoyNews report sighted by GhanaWeb, the said student attacked the teacher when he and his colleagues were asked to stop disturbing other students who were writing a mock exam.



A teacher of the school has given account of the incident on anonymity.

“The students who had finished their paper had come down and were chatting among themselves. He complained that they were distracting their colleagues. I don’t know how he confronted them, but, one of them got annoyed and pounced on him for telling them to keep quiet," the teacher said.



“Another student came to support the one who launched the first attack and they beat the teacher to pulp. The embattled teacher reported to the school’s security for assistance. They attempted to apprehend the student but he turned his anger on them,” he added.



According to the teacher, the security officers of the school were able to subdue the violent student but “when the student was released, he got angry and stabbed the security officer in the chest with a broken bottle.”



Following the incident, the student is said to have reported to the school on Friday, June 18, 2021, to plead for his actions.



He was, however, handed over to the police by the authorities of the school, a situation which led to a standoff between some students and the school’s authorities.

“Immediately he came around, the police were called to whisk him away. That’s when we saw over 50 students wearing red armbands, carrying placards, pelting the authorities with stones while chanting and demanding that the police release their colleague.”



“The police managed to arrest one of the students to send a strong signal that what they were doing was wrong. That rather fuelled their anger to pelt us with more stones even though the student had been granted bail. The Management of the school, therefore, asked both teachers and students to go home,” the teacher further revealed.



According to a student, their protest was in response to the arrest of their colleague by the police.



The District Commander for Odumase-Krobo, Superintendent Doris Akua Hukporti while confirming the incident said police officers have been deployed to the school to stop any further attacks.