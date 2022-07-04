Akrobeto hosts NLA Sunday ‘Aseda Draw’

Akrobeto will host the show alongside three staff of the NLA

Renowned Ghanaian actor, comedian and TV presenter Akrobeto, born Akwasi Boadi is the new face of the recently launched Sunday ‘Aseda Draw’ by the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

Akrobeto will host the show alongside three staff of the NLA including; Nancy Darko, Eugene Dadzie and Vanessa Essel.



Management of the authority disclosed that the new draw aims at appreciating loyal customers.



Director-General of NLA, Samuel Awuku at the launch averred that the NLA has made history with the introduction of the Aseda Draw.

“ Our overall aim is to create moments of happiness for our customers, they have stood with the Authority for all these years. Aseda is to say a big thank you to our loyal customers and to raise more revenue for the authority. Throughout the 60 years of lottery in Ghana, this is the first time a major Game has been introduced on Sunday and we believe this innovation will make the NLA competitive in the lottery and gaming industry.”



“Already the African Lottery Association has readmitted Ghana into the Association and has granted us the bid to host the Association’s annual conference in December which will cap our celebrations. There are better days ahead thank you for coming.”