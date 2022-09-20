Akrofuom MP and DCE collaborate to end shift system at Akrofuom D/A School

The new classroom block

Teachers and pupils of Akrofoum D/A School in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region have heaved a sigh of relief after the Member of Parliament for the area, Alex Blankson, joined the District Chief Executive, Maurice Jonas Woode, to commission a three-classroom block at the school to end the shift system in the school.

The school according to the District Chief Executive had to admit more pupils after a private school in the area folded up during the outbreak of COVID-19.



Due to the huge numbers in the school, it was forced to run a shift system much to the discomfort of pupils and teachers.



Consequently, the Assembly had to step in to put up a three-unit classroom block with Head teacher's office, Staff common room and furniture for both teachers and pupils, in an emergency move, to lessen their burden.

Mr Woode added that about GHS240,000 sourced from the Stool Lands revenue was used to put up the structure which will add to the existing classroom block to accommodate 800 pupils.



Mr Woode was quick to add that the Assembly has lined up additional classroom blocks and again fence the school to ward off encroaches.



He encouraged parents to show interest in children's education saying "we all know efforts government is making in investing in education to take away the cash burden off parents, but parents must also do their best by showing interest in their children's academic performance and general wellbeing in school".