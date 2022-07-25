Akrofuom MP supports District Health Directorate with office equipment, others

Hon Alex Blankson donates items to Akrofuom District Health Directorate

Source: Theophilus Boye, Contributor

The Member of Parliament For Akrofuom Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon Alex Blankson, has donated some items to the Akrofuom District Health Directorate to enhance work and speed health delivery to persons in the district.

The items included a motorcycle, two laptops and other accessories.



Presenting the items on Thursday, July 21, Alex Blankson said the health of the people of Akrofuom is his utmost priority, and he will do everything within his power to ensure that his people get the best healthcare they deserve.



“Ensuring good health and well-being of all his constituents is my major concern; this is because healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have,” Blankson noted.



Receiving the items, John Baffoe Yeboah, District Director of Health, thanked the MP for responding to some of their major challenges at work.

He also called for more from other philanthropists so that the health needs in the district could be addressed.



Alex Blankson donated the items with the Presiding Member of the Adansi Akrofuom District Assembly, Peter Amponsah and other constituency executives.







