Akrokeri College of Education to become a university

Akrokeri College of Education

Source: GNA

The Akrokeri College of Education in the Obuasi Municipality is to be upgraded to a university.

Dr Emmanuel Nyamekye, Principal of the College, who announced this, said the college was among the three Colleges of Education in the country which the government had earmarked for a university.



The other Colleges are the Accra College of Education and the Presbyterian College of Education at Agogo.



Dr Emmanuel Nyamekye announced this at a fundraising and dinner dance organized as part of the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the College at Akrokeri.



He said the initiative of the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, when approved by the Cabinet, would help improve quality education delivery in the country.



The objective, he said, was to strengthen teacher education and training to improve classroom performance and enhance teacher delivery.

The Reverend John Kofi Brewu, the Vice Principal of the College, explained that the fundraising was to mobilize funds to put up an early childhood development centre at the college to facilitate the introduction of an early childhood programme at the college.



He said the college was currently running two programmes and when the proposed Centre was completed in October this year, one more programme would be added on.



The Dinner and Fundraising ceremony were also used to unveil the 60th Anniversary cloth.



The main anniversary event is slated for October this year.