Akropong NPP polls halted as pro-MP supporters slap exercise with suits

File photo of the NPP flag

The Akropong Constituency executives polls of the NPP which was slated for Saturday, May 27, 2022, will longer hold as some members believed to be loyal to the incumbent MP have injuncted the exercise.

The Akropong Constituency which used to be known as the Akuapem North is one of the few constituencies in the country which is yet to hold executive elections.



May 25, 2022, had earlier been slated for the exercise in order for the constituency to partake in the Regional Conference but this is not to be.



One of the suits was filed ahead of the vetting of the Constituency Executive elections on Monday, May 23, 2022, ahead of the vetting for Constituency Women Organiser and Organiser.



Upon successful completion of the vetting, the Committee chaired by Prince Aboagye who is also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Commission sought legal advice from the party headquarters.

Garry Nimako who is the Secretary to the Constitution and Legal Committee of the NPP advised that elections for the two main positions be withheld as the party battles the cases in court.



All was set for the conduct of the elections on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, but on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at about 4 pm, the party’s legal committee, the constituency, members of the constituency elections committee, and the Electoral Commission were served with yet another injunction from some pro-supporters of the lawmaker for the area.



They argued that they had filed to contest for positions in the party and but their names did not appear in the album.



It is unclear when the constituency elections would be held as the party has been taken aback by the latest development which is said to have angered delegates who suspect it is being engineered to drag the process.