Akropong cell breakers recaptured at Kasoa

The two were rearrested after a manhunt

Police at the Abuakwa Division in the Ashanti Region have re-arrested the two inmates who escaped from the Akropong police cells last week, sources have told dailymailgh.com.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, February 8, when an on-duty officer [name withheld], who was on a routine visit to the facility at about 5:20 a.m., detected that the inmates had fled the facility.



They were however captured at Kasoa in the Central Region on Wednesday, 16 February, after a serious manhunt was authorized by a District Police Commander who further gave a 10-day ultimatum to the officer to produce the suspects.



Police gave their names as Ebenezer Adjei, a remand prisoner and suspect Nelson Awusi.



They have since been brought to the Abuakwa Station cells “for prosecution without any delay”, parts of a police incident report widely shared online read.

This incident raises fear about the nature of most holding areas in Ghana’s police stations.



In January 21, 2018, seven inmates of the Kwabenya Police Station in Accra escaped from custody through a cell break carried out by six armed men.



An on-duty officer, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi was shot and killed during the raid.