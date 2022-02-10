Akuffo-Addo deceived Ghanaians with ‘hopes and expectations’ to win power – Brogya Gyamfi

Communication member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Brogya Gyamfi

A Communication member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Brogya Gyamfi, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo scammed Ghanaians to win power.

In a one-on-one interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show, hosted by Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, the NDC communicator stressed that the President while seeking for power, deceived the general public with lots of expectations and hopes.



According to him, ever since the President assumed office in 2016, he has failed woefully to fulfil his promises he preached to convince the populace to give him power.



Speaking in the Twi parlance, he said “President Akufo-Addo gave Ghanaians a lot of hopes and expectations, but it is because of power that he was looking for. It is not because he promised to buy Ghanaians cars and ended up buying bicycles which we are demanding from him to buy those cars.”

He further opined that despite some Ghanaians especially the NDC knowing he was just sounding political for votes, majority of the masses had then repose their believe in him but he [Akufo-Addo] has disappointed to deliver his words into actions.



Touching on why he thinks the President has scammed the general public with ‘power,’ the former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer is of the view Ghana is now facing intense economic hardship under the NPP led government.



In a quick defense to his “economic hardship” claimed, he referred to a popular assertion made by President Akufo-Addo saying “We are sited on money yet we are hungry”, something he said the president in his own words has been worthless to made it reflect in administering his government.