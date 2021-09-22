Akuffo Dampare storms Kwahu; holds closed-door meeting with chiefs

Dr George Akuffo Dampare with the chiefs at Kwahu Abene

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has toured parts of the Eastern Region to assess the performance of police personnel and the security situation.

He was at Kwahu Abene, the Paramount seat of the Kwahu Traditional Council, to interact with chiefs.



He is expected to patrol the Kwahu Afram Plains and inspect some police facilities.



The essence of meeting the chiefs is to have discussions about crime rate in the Region and how best the chiefs and the other stakeholders could help deal with it.



The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Briefing the media, Chairman of the Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Seth Acheampong, conceded the crime rate in the Region.



He explained the IGP’s visit was to assess the work of the Anti-robbery Squad dispatched to tame criminals in the Eastern Region especially the Kwahu enclave.



The Kwahu enclave has been recording highway robberies, violent clashes among normadic herdsmen and farmers, among others.



The regional minister was confident discussions would help address public safety concerns and inform and better manage crime on the Kwahu Ridge and the Eastern Region.