Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must take responsibility for recent killings, crimes - NDC Man

Richard Manuribe, communication team member of the National Democratic Congress

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Richard Manuribe, has said a safe, secured, and crime environment is a collective responsibility, but the government must ensure the safety of its citizens.

The communicator said Ghanaians expect the ruling government to ensure their safety because before they won power, they promised to protect every single citizen.



The rate of criminal activities recorded across the country, he lamented, is worrying, and the government must take steps to protect the people from criminals.



President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President must take responsibility for the state of insecurity in Ghana because the two are the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces and Police Council, respectively.



He said every successful nation is measured by the state of security and the economy.



He also demanded a tactical Police Service to help complex crimes.

The Police Service he added must be up to the task, improve their intelligence gathering and be always ahead of criminals.



He asked the IGP to strengthen police visibility and community policing.



He further added that the current IGP is too old to be an IGP, adding he is being kept there for political reasons.



”The President must change the IGP. He looks tired. His tactics are exhausted, and he must go for new and fresh blood to be appointed,” he said.