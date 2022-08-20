0
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia pushing Ghanaians to the brink - Apaak

APAAK1 Builsa-South MP, Clement Apaak

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has asserted that President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are pushing Ghanaians to the brink.

The MP noted that living conditions continue to worsen, inflation jumped higher and accelerated for the 14th straight month to 31.7% in July of 2022, from 29.8% in June.

He explained that the new rate breached the upper ceiling of the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10% for eleven months.

He lamented that the situation was so terrible to the extent that the people are unable to survive.

He further noted that, as if that was not enough, tariffs on water and electricity have increased despite the harsh economic crisis.

“The plight of the ordinary person is such that it is difficult to survive in this economy where prices are increasing every single day. The government has run down the economy as against the promise to maintain a stable one,” he lamented.

“Ghanaians are being pushed to the brink by Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP.

"Water and electricity tariffs increased when the people are already reeling under excruciating hardship.

"Our Cedi is hopeless, inflation over 30%, cost of fuel up the roof, yet what they talk about is breaking the 8,” he further bemoaned.

To him, the government has no business in making claims of breaking the 8.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost