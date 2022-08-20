Akufo-Addo, Bawumia pushing Ghanaians to the brink - Apaak

Builsa-South MP, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has asserted that President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are pushing Ghanaians to the brink.

The MP noted that living conditions continue to worsen, inflation jumped higher and accelerated for the 14th straight month to 31.7% in July of 2022, from 29.8% in June.



He explained that the new rate breached the upper ceiling of the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10% for eleven months.



He lamented that the situation was so terrible to the extent that the people are unable to survive.



He further noted that, as if that was not enough, tariffs on water and electricity have increased despite the harsh economic crisis.



“The plight of the ordinary person is such that it is difficult to survive in this economy where prices are increasing every single day. The government has run down the economy as against the promise to maintain a stable one,” he lamented.

“Ghanaians are being pushed to the brink by Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP.



"Water and electricity tariffs increased when the people are already reeling under excruciating hardship.



"Our Cedi is hopeless, inflation over 30%, cost of fuel up the roof, yet what they talk about is breaking the 8,” he further bemoaned.



To him, the government has no business in making claims of breaking the 8.