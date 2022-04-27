Akufo-Addo, GFA, CAF presidents to attend Asamoah Gyan's book launch

Asamoah Gyan presents an invitation to GFA boss

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku will join scores of African football legends, top football officials, administrators and CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe for the launch of the Memoir of Ghana legend and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.

The Guest of Honor will be H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.



The event which will take place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra at 6pm on Saturday, April 30, 2022, will be attended by past and present footballers, coaches, play mates of the former Udinese and Sunderland forward as well as personalities such as Didier Drogba, Anthony Baffoe, Emmanuel Adebayor, Jay Jay Okocha, El Hadj Diouf, Kalilou Fadiga, Anthony Yeboah, Baffour Gyan, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Avram Grant, Kwesi Appiah, Agyeman Badu and others.



The Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The project is aimed at capturing the memoirs of the former Ghana captain featuring a no-holds-barred account of the untold stories behind his football career. The climax of the launch will be a riveting and captivating video documentary and public auction of his book.



The book will also be launched in Kumasi (Ghana) as well as in the United Arab Emirates and in the United Kingdom.