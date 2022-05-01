46
Akufo-Addo, Ken Agyapong, Ofori Sarpong, others at Gyan's book launch

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

It was indeed a legendary night for Ghana’s legendary striker Asamoah Gyan as he launched his “LEGYANDARY” book at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The Ghanaian business community, Ex-footballers from Ghana and other African nations, Diplomats, Celebrities Parliamentarians and the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, were all present to grace the occasion for the legend.

President Akufo-Addo as the Chairman for the occasion officially launched the 'LEGYANDARY' book, a book which tells the intricate story, of the bitter and sweet experiences of Ghana’s leading goal scorer’s life as a footballer as well as serving as a reference to motivate the upcoming young ones.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong after the book was officially launched purchased a copy of the book for GHC 100,000.

There were side attractions of music and comedy on the night which made the “LEGYANDARY” night a fulfilling one.

Wach video below:

Source: sammykaymedia.com
