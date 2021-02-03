Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta starved me of funds as Housing Minister – Atta Akyea opens up

Samuel Atta Akyea, Former Minister of Works and Housing

Former Minister of Works and Housing Samuel Atta Akyea has for the first time opened up since his drop as a minister in President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

In an interview on Citi TV’s Face to Face, Atta Akyea faulted his relatives, Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta for not making his ministry a priority, hence denying him of funds to work with.



He said the government did not give him “any money” for works and housing hence the no-showing.



According to the ex-minister, there were times he had to be upfront with his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta over the fund “starvation”. Ultimately, he came to understand Akufo-Addo didn’t see his ministry as a “priority”.

“It’s obvious that when you look at the kind of loans that some of the Ministries had, measured against what I had to use for housing, to a very reasonable degree. I didn’t have any money for housing, and that’s a fact. It was the perspective of the Finance Minister that it wasn’t our priority now. We were dealing seriously with Planting for Food and Jobs and Free SHS which were money-sucking,” he said.



“I didn’t agree, but I didn’t have a choice because of the hard fact that there’s a President who is determining what is a priority to him. If you pay regard to the Constitution, you are part of the government to help in policy so if you proffer a view which does not find favour with the President and Finance Minister, that’s the end of the matter,” Atta Akyea explained.



“I have a good working relationship with Ken Ofori-Atta [Former Finance Minister] and every issue I had with him was dealt with upfront. I certainly had issues with him. I used to question him about the funds allocated to my Ministry,” he added.