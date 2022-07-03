Akufo-Addo, Mahama attend funeral of former First Lady, Emily Akuffo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama met at the funeral ceremony of former First Lady, Mrs Emily Akuffo.

The event took place at Akropong in the Eastern Region on Saturday, July 2, 2022.



President Akufo-Addo lead a government delegation that included First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Staff and Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry.



Mahama on the other hand, led a team of the main opposition party and was spotted along with Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



"I led a delegation of the National Democratic Congress to the burial service of the late Mrs. Emily Akufo at Akropong in the Eastern Region on Saturday.



"The late Mrs. Akuffo was the wife of a former Head of State, Lt. General Fred Akuffo (himself deceased)," Mahama wrote in a post on his Facebook timeline.

Attached picture on his Flickr handle showed the ceremony happening in a church with the clergy supervising the event while tributes were also read by different mourners.



About the late First Lady



The late Emily Akuffo was the wife of, late Gen F W K Akuffo. Emily Akuffo, widely known as Ceci Amma Oduraa passed on at the age of 88 on Friday, April 8, 2022.



Her husband was head of state and Chairman of the Supreme Military Council, SMC, from 1978 until his overthrow by Jerry John Rawlings on June 4, 1979.



He was executed at the Military shooting range in Teshie along with other senior military officers on June 26 that same year.

Following the execution of her husband, Mrs. Akuffo spent the rest of her years at Akropong in the Eastern Region quietly.



She was a teacher by profession and was a humble woman of substance who left an indelible impression on many young people.



The humanitarian actions of late Emily Akuffo are the visible effects of her deep commitment to improving the human condition, especially the generosity of a woman attentive to vulnerabilities and pain of humanity.



She is a woman who has got strength, vision and foresight. She was highly innovative and never slacked in pursuing her mission in fulfilling her set goals. She was a very good example of the woman in Proverbs 31:10-30.



She was known to be a woman of virtue and modesty who was the strength behind her late husband, former President of Ghana F W k Akuffo. Fondly named ‘Ceci Amma Oduraa’. She was a loving mother and a devoted trained Presbyterian wife who wanted very much to live an ordinary life.

Additional files from Edward Okamafo Addo, contributor to GhanaWeb Reporter



