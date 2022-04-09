Akufo-Addo, Mahama must bury differences in public interest – Political historian

President Akufo-Addo greets Mahama during a meeting at Jubilee House | File photo

Akufo-Addo delivers 2022 State of the Nation Address

Mahama was out of the jurisdiction and did not attend



Majority Leader laments Mahama’s serial absence at SoNAs



Political historian and chair of journalism at the African University College of Communication, Prof. Nana Konduah, has tasked former President John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconcile any differences that exist between them.



He described the current tension between the two leaders as unfortunate but stressed that the situation could be reversed especially if the two leaders are committed to making peace.



Nana Konduah’s remarks were to Accra-based Metro TV in the wake of concerns raised by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, relative to the non-attendance of Mahama to the 2022 State of the Nation Address, SoNA, delivered by Akufo-Addo on March 29.

“All in all, I think it is a most unfortunate situation and no one would be happy about it. I don’t think that individually they are happy about it, it is just a matter of misunderstanding of circumstances and play on words either used properly or misused,” he said.



He stressed that the public will be happy to see the two fraternize and relate positively in public before stating three reasons why relations between them must be normalized as a matter of urgency.



“We have a bad situation but it can be resolved and I believe the two of them will find it imperative because the nation demands and deserves it… and because it is for their own personae and it requires that as human beings they must reconcile each for the other,” Nana Konduah stressed.



While the Majority Leader says Mahama’s non-attendance to public functions where Akufo-Addo is attending doesn’t speak well of his person and stature, an aide to the former President has explained his absence for the 2022 SoNA.



Joyce Bawah-Mogtari told Metro TV that repeated postponements of the SoNA meant Mahama has accepted an invitation to speak at an American varsity at the time government settled on a date, hence his absence.