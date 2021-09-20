Akufo-Addo, Mahama sent delegations to visit me – Owusu Bempah speaks

Isaac Owusu Bempah

• Owusu Bempah has spoken about his recent detention and hospitalization

• He has revealed that the sitting and former presidents all sent delegations to check up on him



• Bempah's case restarts at the Accra Circuit Court today



Pastor Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International has spoken for the first time after his detention and hospitalization over the past week.



Owusu Bempah’s testimony about his experiences bordered largely on thanking well-wishers and sympathizers who checked upon him during his troubles.



Addressing a full house of his congregants during the September 19 church service in Accra, he revealed that the sitting and former presidents had sent separate delegations to visit him in hospital.

“Deputy Chief of Staff, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sent him to come and visit me and ask how I was doing. God bless him and the Chief of Staff,” Owusu Bempah told a teeming congregation.



“John Dramani Mahama and his wife sent a delegation to visit me at the hospital. He sent a delegation to visit me twice,” he further disclosed adding that the National Democratic Congress’ National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, also checked on him.



He gave a long list of New Patriotic Party stalwarts who also showed concern for his plight among others, General Secretary John Boadu, Sammy Awuku of the National Lotteries Authority and Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central.



Owusu Bempah was arrested two weeks ago over an incident in which he allegedly threatened a former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.



Viral videos showed Owusu Bempah in a car with some aides bearing guns in front of the residence of Agradaa. Bempah along with three junior pastors are facing among others, charges relating to threat to harm and threat of death.

He was refused bail by a Circuit Court last Monday before his lawyers proceeded to the High Court where he was granted a 200,000 Ghana cedi bail.



The accused persons return to the court on Monday, September 20 for hearing on the substantive case.



“We just didn’t go there, they hauled us there and said they are going to prosecute. The Attorney General is the one going to prosecute, so if he enters a nolle prosequi, the case has ended,” Owusu Bempah’s lawyer, Gary Nimako said last week.