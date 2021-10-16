Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo, others support National Peace Fund

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II and a host of others have all committed funds to the National Peace Council (NPC) Peace Fund which was launched on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The NPC established the Peace Fund to supplement the funding capacity to the NPC and aid in delivering it's mandate of preventing, managing and resolving conflicts and to building sustainable peace in Ghana.



Some of the donors include former President John Mahama, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Electoral Commission and some Ministers of state



Speaking at the launch, Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi bemoaned the lack of resources which hampers the work of the NPC. He however revealed that the NPC has instituted a 5-year plan to enable it function as an independent institution.



"The national Peace council have put in place a five year develop plan starting from 2020 to equip itself with the right resources, offices, equipment and logistics to ensure that by 2024, the National Peace Council would fully discharge it's mandate as a fully functional and an Independent institution," Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi.



The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery also assured the NPC of it's continuous support stating that, "the nature of the peace council requires available funds to solve threats, that is why they require our support. Let me assure the board that the ministry will continue to support the council with the Technical, logistical and financial support to make it not only relevant but effective and efficient."

The UNDP representative, Dr. Angela Lusigi, emphasized the need for a consented effort towards eradicating community violence and support the vulnerable in society.



Daasebre Oguakro Osei Bediako II who represented the Asantehene called on "all meaning Ghanaians contribute their quota in the maintenance of peaceful infrastructure," adding that "Let us all contribute to uphold and maintain the peace of the country. The quest and desire for peace is part of humanity. The Royal Majesty congratulates the National Peace Council on the 15th year anniversary celebration of selfless dedication to our dear nation Ghana and the successful launch of the Peace Fund."



The Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul who delivered a speech on behalf of President Akufo-Addo made a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to the Peace Fund.



The National Peace Council as part of its 15th anniversary seeks to raise GH¢10 million fund its activities.