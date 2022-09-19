18
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo, Rebecca enter Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Akufo Addo And Rebecca At Westminster Abbey \.jpeg President Akufo-Addo is accompanied by his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his spouse, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have made their way into the Westminster Abbey for the final funeral rites of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the president’s travel to London for the funeral not officially being communicated, President Akufo-Addo somewhere hinted at his intent to attend the state funeral of the Queen when he signed her book of condolence last week.

“I intend to go to London for the funeral; I don’t know whether you have anything particular to tell me about that?” he asked High Commissioner Harriet Thompson.

Ahead of the commencement of the service on Monday, September 19, 2022, several heads of state and dignitaries have been trooping into the London Chapel, where the Queen’s coffin will be brought for the service.

President Akufo-Addo, who is dressed in a black suit and white shirt, was flanked by his wife, who was also adorned in a black dress with a scarf and a handbag to complement.

Born on April 21, 1926, the late Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, acceded the British throne at the age of 25 and ruled for 70 years.

She died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022.



GA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Related Articles: