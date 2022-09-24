Akufo-Addo absent as Ruto, Weah, others meet Joe Biden in New York

Collage of the Bidens meeting African leaders at a reception in New York

President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Wednesday (September 21) held a reception for a select group of Heads of States and government representative at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

The leaders present were in New York to attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly with the US president hosting the reception on the sidelines of the UNGA.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is also attending the annual gathering of world leaders happened to be in town but per GhanaWeb checks was not at the reception.



A rundown of the President's engagements at the UNGA as shared by deputy director of communications at the presidency, Jefferson Sackey, also did not capture any such engagement by Akufo-Addo.



Some of his peers who were present included William Samoei Ruto, the new Kenyan president, Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC; Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia and Ali Bongo Ondhimba of Gabon.



Also present was George Weah of Liberia as well as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, AUC, Moussa Faki Mahamat.



All attending presidents and their spouses took photos with the Bidens – Joe and Jill – with the American flag and presidential flag against a black background.

“Kenya will continue expanding its strategic partnership with the United States of America to advance peace and prosperity in Africa.



“With Rachel at a reception hosted by the @POTUS during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, New York,” Ruto captioned his photo with Joe Biden.



Other world leaders who attended include: Racep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Philip Pierre; Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Ali Sabry and Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica.



Akufo-Addo among African guests of Trump in 2017



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with eight other African Heads of State, on Wednesday, 20th September, 2017, at the side-lines of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, held talks with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, on US-African relations.



The 8 Heads of State present at the meeting were President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, President Alasanne Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire, President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, who is also Chairperson of the African Union, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and President Hage Geingob of Namibia.