Akufo-Addo accused of using intellectual property without consent, Bridget Otoo reacts

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist and social commentator, Bridget Otoo, appears to have expressed shock at Ghanaians for acting surprised at the president for using graphical content from Kirani Ayat without the consent of the musician.

According to the journalist, considering that the president’s speech during his inauguration was plagiarised, his decision to use the works of a musician without permission should not come as news to anyone.

“Why is anyone surprised at @NAkufoAddo taking creatives content without asking for permission? his inaugural speech as president was plagiarized. When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time - Maya Angelou,” she tweeted.

Kirani Ayat while reacting to a post by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Tuesday, accused the president of using graphical excerpts in his music video to promote his tourism agenda.

On September 27, 2022, a video was shared on Twitter by the President of Ghana to promote tourism in the country and welcome expatriates into the country.

The video caption read, “Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world.”

In a tweet that highlighted the tweet, Kirani Ayat said the president had used his video without consulting him.

According to Ayat, this was after the Ministry failed to heed his [Kirani Ayat] plea to use the song ‘GUDA’ to endorse tourism in the North.









