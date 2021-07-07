Akufo-Addo always sets up Commission of Inquiry to cover up issues - Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia

•Mr Asiedu Nketia has accused the Akufo-Addo-led government of setting up committees to cover up issues

•He has said the committee probing the Ejura killings will not be fruitful



•He has charged the government to tackle issues of insecurity in the country



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has alleged that the President is quick to set up a committee or Commission of Inquiry only to cover-up wrongdoings in his government.



According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not go according to the recommendation made by such committees, a clear example he said was the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry which was set up to investigate the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections violence.



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Dwaboase on Power FM, the NDC’s General Secretary posited that the committee set up by the government to probe the Ejura killings will not yield any positive result. Adding that, the Akufo-Addo-led administration is insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.



“President Akufo-Addo always sets up a committee or Commission of Inquiry whenever government wants to cover up an issue,” said Mr Asiedu Nketia.