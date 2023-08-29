Akufo-Addo and Bawumia can drag Kennedy to court if they feel threatened by his comment – Lawyer

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Private legal practitioner Kofi Bekai has suggested that President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, would have to personally take legal action against Kennedy Agyapong if they felt threatened by his showdown comments.

Kennedy Agyapong went berserk on Saturday after learning that one of his operatives had been kicked out of a voting centre.



In a widely circulated video, he can be seen threatening the two leaders over attacks on his agents.



He said, President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country; I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”



Responding to the issue, the lawyer described these comments as unfortunate.



He noted that these comments could be interpreted as threats, and threats are criminal offences, and people who feel threatened have to seek legal redress if they so wish.

"Threat in law is a criminal offence, and if someone threatens to kill you, you can report it to the police. The showdown comments sound like a threat, but this is an internal party matter, and Kennedy Agyapong may have spoken out of frustration. He could be pardoned if he appears before the disciplinary committee and expresses regret for his actions.



Several people have been expelled from the party for violating the party’s constitution. In some cases, even if the case goes to court over the dismissal of a party member, the court agrees with such actions, especially when the party constitution is followed.”



Lawyer Bekai was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



He emphasised that the decision by the NPP to invite the Assin Central MP before its disciplinary committee was the best.