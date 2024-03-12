Akufo-Addo and Bawumia have delivered hell after promising Ghanaians heaven - Ato Forson

Ato Forson, Minority leader

The Minority in Parliament has said the ruling government will go down as the worst-performing government in the history of Ghana.

Leader of the Caucus, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, says although the government promised to deliver leadership that would help transform the lives of the people, they have failed.



In his concluding remarks on the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) presented by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently.



He said: “Never in the history of Ghana was a government so hyped up, with massive goodwill and huge fiscal space enough to transform our country as this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.



"Yet, this government and the NPP have gone down as the worst-performing government in the history of Ghana!



"Speaker, I can say without any doubt that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia who promised to transform Ghana within 18 months have been a monumental failure. They promised heaven but delivered hell!” he said.

He added “Mr Speaker, deep down the hearts of members of the NPP, including my colleagues opposite, they accept that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has been an unmitigated disaster!



"Yet, each time President Akufo-Addo gets the opportunity to tell the people of Ghana about how he and his government got us into this mess, he chooses to bury his head in the sand, like the proverbial ostrich," he noted, adding that the current administration has failed to recognise their failure and rather living in denial of the economic crisis they have created.



“President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia pretend not to see the mess that they have created. They still live in a bubble of denial over the true state of Ghana today.



"Rt. Hon. Speaker, Parliament remains a House of record, and the record must reflect nothing but the true state of our nation. Our reality today stands in sharp contrast with the glossy picture the president depicted to the people of Ghana.



"Speaker, we owe it a duty to inform the people of Ghana whom we swore to serve faithfully and diligently, about the true state of our nation," he added.