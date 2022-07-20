Akufo-Addo and Mahama urged to apologize to Speaker Bagbin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has been urged to render an apology to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin over the deprivation of national honour due Mr. Alban Bagbin.

And it is not only President Akufo-Addo who is under request to offer apology - his predecessor, John Mahama, has also been called upon to do same since the lack of national acknowledgement is a mistake that was bequeathed to the Akufo-Addo government by the Mahama government.



“As a matter of national repentance, the current president should lead the nation to apologize to the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin for the neglect to give him the acknowledgement and national honour due him.



“And in doing so, President Akufo-Addo’s predecessor, John Mahama, should follow suit with his apology since the dishonour done Bagbin so far did not start with Akufo-Addo but with John Mahama,” said Mrs. Charity Awayevoo of Keta at a news conference.



The news conference had been held by the group calling itself ‘Concerned Volta Women In Pursuit of Proper Democracy’ to lend voice to an earlier call by women in the Eastern Region for Bagbin to be awarded a national honour for his meritorious service to the country.



“After the apology, the highest national honour, should be conferred on the Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin as soon as practicable to correct the obvious neglect to decorate the longest serving Parliamentarian in Ghana’s Fourth Republic,” Mrs. Awayevoo added.



She was flanked on the high table by Madam Florence Kutsiami of Dzita also in the Volta Region.

It would be recalled that last week, a group of women from the Eastern Region had accused the Akufo-Addo government and the predecessor Mahama government of neglecting to confer national honours on Bagbin even though the man richly deserves it.



Mrs. Emelia Darkwa of Osino, had lamented that the ruling party has conferred the country’s highest honour, the Order of the Volta, on some members of the NPP while Bagbin, who is widely regarded as the most exemplary Ghanaian Parliamentarian ever, has not been given any acknowledgement.



This, she said, is a text book example of ingratitude that does not inspire public spirited desire in anyone to die a little for their country.



Adding their voices to those of the Eastern region women, the Volta women called for an apology to the Speaker followed with the conferring of the Order of the Volta on him.



“We are not going to sit down and wait till Bagbin finishes his service on earth and God calls him home before they will come and speak sweet words about him.



The time to honor Hon. Alban Bagbin is now!” added Madam Florence Kutsiami.