0
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo and corruption are siamese twins - Sam George claims

Sam George X Team Dzata Sam Nartey George is the MP for Ningo-Prampram

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Dir of School of Law allegedly recommended for Court of Appeal

Akufo-Addo cannot act in a way that is not corrupt - Sam George

Sam George refers to comments made by former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the president, describing him as a man whose life typifies corruption.

He said that when it comes to corruption and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they are Siamese twins.

The MP was responding to the news of the recommendation of a former Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, among a list of persons sent by the Attorney General to the Judicial Council to be considered for appointment to the Court of Appeal, as reported by the Daily Post newspaper.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, edition of Good Morning Ghana, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the outspoken National Democratic Congress MP said the president has not shown enough fight against corruption.

“When it comes to issues of integrity and corruption, our president is a basket case. The person he appointed as Special Prosecutor, what did he call him? He said he’s the mother serpent of corruption. When it comes to corruption and Akufo-Addo, they are Siamese twins; you cannot extricate one from the other. I would rather knock my head against Mountain Afadjato than to expect President Akufo-Addo to act in a way that is not corrupt,” he said.

Sam Nartey George further explained that the country’s judiciary is at risk and there is the need for the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah, to work at restoring its image.

“Whether the judiciary likes it or not, Ghanaians do not trust our judiciary. We have problems with the way our judiciary has been structured and is running and the decisions of our judiciary. And the earlier the judiciary extricates themselves from this quagmire of distrust… the Chief Justice must be minded by the prevailing opinions and perceptions of the Judiciary in making his decision.

“If this recommendation has been done by the Attorney General, and I think it is disgraceful, it’s shameful, to put it lightly, that Godfred Dame will do what he’s done and of course, he does this in consultations with the president but I’m not talking about the president because as for him, he’s a lost case,” he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Any by-election will be 'mid-term referendum' for NPP - Bright Simmons
Sam George 'mocks' government
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey
Wollacott, Attah, Nurudeen maintained as Black Stars goalkeepers for Nigeria games
Related Articles: