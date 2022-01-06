Akufo-Addo announces another #YearOfRoads

Roads are a critical infrastructure in successive budgets | File photo

Nana Akufo-Addo has declared 2022 yet another year of roads.

He announced the government will work on new major road projects across the country and complete some others which are at advanced stages of completion.



“Roads, roads and more roads. It’s the #YearOfRoads”, Akufo-Addo announced Wednesday, January 5 on his Twitter handle.



One of the artworks accompanying the tweet reads:



“The government of Ghana will start work on nine new major road projects in parts of the country this year (2022) and complete many others that are at advanced stages of completion.”



The tweet also comes with another artwork highlighting what is to be expected.



“9 Highways, 7 bridges, and 5 interchanges”

Locations and other details of these projects have however not been disclosed.



In December 2019, the president announced that 2020 would be a year of roads. “Next year is the year we will adopt as the year of roads”, he said in a press encounter.



In January last year, he again declared 2021 as the second year of roads.



“Our roads are being constructed at a much faster pace than before. And yes, I acknowledge that there are still many more kilometers to construct.



“We defined last year as the year of roads, this year [2021] will be the second year of roads. As we continue in our focus of dealing with the deficit in road infrastructure,” he stated.



This will be the third year of road to have been announced by Akufo-Addo.