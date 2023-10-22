Akufo-Addo appears as a smart guy but he’s empty – Ohene Agyekum

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Daniel Ohene Agyekum

A former Ashanti Regional Minister, Daniel Ohene Agyekum, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as appearing as a street smart guy with his politics, but in reality, is empty and lacks the accolades and the level pomposity accorded him.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NDC elder says time indeed has vindicated him and others both within the NPP and the NDC who said Akufo-Addo cannot be a good leader.



Mr. Agyekum believes the level of governance and poor leadership exhibited by the president now has exposed him to well-meaning Ghanaians who have the country at heart.

“Some of us said it and we were told we hated him and were talking too much, but today it is clear for all to see. Tell me what is so special about Akufo-Addo? He only appears as a street-smart guy but I tell you he is empty. In 1992, some of us saw through him and we realized he was not the real deal.



“Some NPP spoke against him becoming a leader of their party, but people said those people were not speaking the truth, tell me today, will well-meaning Ghanaians say the same today? This man has ruined everything in this country under his tenure as president, and you say he is smart and a good leader; come on give me a break”, he wondered.