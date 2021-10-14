Akufo-Addo applauds ECOWAS parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the ECOWAS parliament for the theme it chose for its high level regional parliamentary seminar in Ghana.

Mr Akufo-Addo addressed the forum on Wednesday, 13th October 2021.



He wrote on his Facebook page after the address that “I addressed the ECOWAS High-Level Regional Parliamentary Seminar, on the theme ‘Two Decades of Democratic Elections in ECOWAS Member States: Achievements, Challenges and the Way Forward’, held in Winneba in the Central Region.

“I applauded the ECOWAS Parliament for the theme of this seminar, the relevance of which is evident in the light of recent happenings in the ECOWAS Community, especially in Guinea and Mali.



“By choosing to address this topic at this time, ECOWAS’s Parliament has demonstrated vision, courage, and the spirit to search for solutions aimed at consolidating the democratic growth of the Region, and help realise the dreams and aspirations of the peoples of the Community for a democratic future.”