Akufo-Addo appointed chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been selected as Chairperson of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

Ghana’s President takes over from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina who served as Chair of the Forum for two years.



The CVF is an international partnership of countries highly vulnerable to a warming planet.



President Akufo-Addo, commended Bangladesh, for the leadership shown in leading the CVF Forum.



He said: “Your successes in leading the Climate Vulnerable Forum and V20 are a credit to Bangladesh, and represent a service done to all vulnerable nations. Ghana is, indeed, honored to take up the mantle of Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, and will do all she can in defense of the world’s most climate threatened nations.”



President Akufo-Addo noted that: “For the sake of our and succeeding generations, we have a solemn duty to take immediate, bold, and concrete steps to protect the global climate from warming beyond unbearable limits.”

He further noted: “It is for this reason that Ghana will follow in the footsteps of the CVF’s previous presidents in being a voice for the voiceless. As Chair of the CVF, Ghana will pursue the call for major emitters to strengthen their 2030 mitigation targets in order to bring the 1.5-degree Celsius target, on which our survival depends, within reach.”



President Akufo-Addo stressed that: “Excellencies, not only will we work to help make the CVF Global Parliamentary Group’s Charter a reality, but we will also expand CVF membership, particularly in Africa. When Ghana takes over the presidency of the V20 Ministers of Finance of the CVF later this year, we will continue to champion all of the V20 Group’s key priorities on unlocking finance for climate action, reducing the financial protection gap, and working for an international financial system that is fit-for-purpose to fight the climate crisis.”



He also reiterated the commitment of the country to “work expeditiously on our own ambitious Climate Prosperity Plan.



“We call on all partners in the global community to lend full support to this development, as well as the realization of our vulnerable nations’ valiant efforts to develop prosperity plans.”