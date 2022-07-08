0
Akufo-Addo appoints 10 Ambassadors, High Commissioners

Appointed Ambassadors, High Commissioners.png The 10 appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners with Pres. Akufo-Addo

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, 7th July 2022, presented credentials to 10 persons appointed, in consultation with the Council of State, in accordance with Article 74(1) of the Constitution, to safeguard and promote the image and interests of Ghana outside the country’s shores.

They are Mrs. Worwornyo Agyeman, High Commissioner to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Florence Buerkie Akonor, High Commissioner to the Federation of Malaysia, Mrs. Merene Benyah, Ambassador to the Republic of Italy; Mr. Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, Ambassador to the State of Qatar and Ms. Mavis Esi Kusorgbor, Ambassador to the Republic of Angola.

The rest are Mrs. Lydia Ofosua Amartey, Ambassador to the State of Israel; Ambassador Emmanuel Kwame Asiedu Antwi, Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation; Mrs. Emma Mensah, Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal; Ambassador Ahmed Hassan, Ambassador-at-Large; and Mr. Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador-in-Situ.

Nana Akufo-Addo said they have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour and in the public service of the country, and are eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation, which have expressed satisfaction at their appointments.

