Akufo-Addo appoints David Prah as Deputy Director-General for the Ghana TVET Service

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Eastern Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, David Prah, as the Deputy Director-General of the newly established Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training Service (Ghana TVET Service).

The appointment of the Maverick Communicator has been welcomed by many Party Grassroot Members, Communicators, and many Practicing Madia personnel, especially in the Eastern Region.



David Prah comes to his new position with a lot of experiences TVET Sector having worked as a Senior Lecturer at the Presbyterian College of Education Akropong Akuapem and a Part-Time Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast and the University of Education Winneba for more than fifteen years at Certificates, Bachelors and Masters level.



He has been a TVET Competency-Based Training Visiting Facilitator/Lecturer at the University of Education Kumasi Campus now Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development.



He was the Quality Assurance Coordinator for the then Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) now Commission for TVET with the key responsibilities of ensuring compliance from Training Providers and quality TVET delivery through Competency-Based Training (CBT).



Mr. Prah also worked as the Director of Corporate Affairs at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) and subsequently moved to the National Youth Employment Agency (YEA) as its Director of Corporate Affairs.

He then went to National Service Scheme (NSS) as the Director of Public Affairs before he was appointed as the Senior Government and Public Relations Officer at the Volta River Authority (VRA) in Charge of the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam Project.



David Prah holds a Master of Philosophy Degree from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Education, Winneba.



He has attended several National and International Conferences on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and his specialities are TVET Quality Assurance and Competency-Based Training (CBT).



Mr. Prah is married with children and he is a football enthusiast.



He is a trained teacher from the Akrokerri Teacher Training College.