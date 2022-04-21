Akufo-Addo appoints Dr. Okoe Boe as CEO of NHIA

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye is the new CEO of NHIA appointed by President Akufo-Addo

Former Ledzokuku MP to head NHIA

Eugene Arhin congratulates Dr Okoe Boye on new appointment



Chief of Staff writes to Dr Okoe Boye on new appointment



Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye will, effective Tuesday, May 3, 2022 assume office as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Insurance Authority (NHIA).



In a letter addressed to Dr Okoe Boye by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, he is to act in the capacity until the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the NHIS in consultation with the Public Services Commission is received by the presidency.



“Pursuant to Section 14 (1) of National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (the “Authority”)), pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the public Services Commission,” the letter issued by the chief of staff read in part.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, between 2016 and 2020 served as member of parliament for Ledzokuku on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.



During the period, he served as Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and is credited with several infrastructure and administrative feats during his tenure.



He lost a bid to retain his parliamentary seat in the 2020 elections.



In a post on his Facebook page, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin announced Dr Okoe Boye’s new appointment while congratulating him.



“Congratulationsto Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye on his appointment as CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority. His appointment takes effect from Tuesday, 3rd May 2022,” he wrote.





