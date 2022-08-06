Akufo-Addo appoints Edward Asomani as acting National Security Co-ordinator

Edward Asomani

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassigned the National Security Co-ordinator, Amb. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra initiative with immediate effect.

He will be working out of the Office of the President. The Accra Initiative was launched in September 2017 by Ghana, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire as a vehicle for enhanced security cooperation amongst the countries, in response to the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa.



A statement by the Communications Director of the Presidency Eugene Arhin stated that in accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), President Akufo-Addo has also appointed Mr Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, with effect from Monday, 8. August 2022.



The confirmation of his appointment is subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

The President has also appointed Mr. Kwaku Domfeh, Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.



Further to Section 15 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Ad 1030), the President has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, currently Deputy Director-General of NIB, to act, with effect from Monday, 8 August 2022, as Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau, with his confirmation also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.