4
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo appoints Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua as CID Boss

Kwofie1 DCOP Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, is the new Director General of the CID

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie, has been appointed as the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

According to a Graphic report, she replaces COP Isaac Yeboah who retired from active service on September 22, 2022.

The Ghana Police Service held a pull-out ceremony for COP Isaac Ken Yeboah Rtd. at the National Police Training School in Accra.

In attendance were the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, former IGPs - Patrick Acheampong and David Asante-Apeatu, former COPs and other senior police officers among others.

Until her elevation last year to head the Intelligence Department, she was the Director in charge of the Commercial Crime Unit under the CID at the National Police Headquarters.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams