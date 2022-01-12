Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Nkansah as CEO of NEIP

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Kofi Nkansah appointed MD of Accra Digital Center in 2017

Kofi Nkansah is the first MD of Accra Digital Center



Kofi Nkansah announces new appointment



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed New Patriotic Party Member, Kofi Nkansah, as Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovative Programme (NEIP).



The former Managing Director of the Accra Digital Center announced his new appointment on his Facebook page with an image of him and the president at the president’s office.



“Afa! Thank you, Mr President. #NEIPCEO,” Kofi Nkansah captioned his post.



Known in the circles of the NPP as “Foot Soldiers President” Kofi Nkansah is credited as one of the pioneers of social media activism within the party.

He was appointed in February 2017 as the Managing Director of the Accra Digital Center by President Akufo-Addo on his assumption of office for his first term presidency.



Kofi Nkansah was the first MD of Accra Digital Center where he was tasked to lead and drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the Tech Ecosystem to help harness the digital potential of Ghana by leading the provision of a conducive ecosystem for innovation to thrive.



NEIP



The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) is a flagship policy initiative of the Government of Ghana.



The primary objective of the state agency is to provide integrated national support for start-ups and small businesses. NEIP primarily focuses on providing business development services; startup incubators and funding for young businesses to enable them to grow and become successful.



