Akufo-Addo appoints Kwame Sefa Kayi as board member of National Petroleum Authority

Sefa Kayi 12 750x375.jpeg Media personality, Kwame Sefa Kayi

Fri, 6 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwame Sefa Kayi is a board member of NPA

• The swearing-in ceremony took place at the NPA headquarters on Friday, August 6, 2021

• The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo

Host of Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has been appointed a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

In a photo sighted by GhanaWeb, the media personality was seen signing a document placed before him at the NPA head office in Accra on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the swearing-in ceremony.

The board is chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo.

Manuel Sawyyerr Esq., Clement Osei Amoako, Bernard Owusu, and Dr Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah as members.

NPA CEO, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Diana Mogre are part of the board members.





